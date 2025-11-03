Guinness Smooth partners with AUMEX to celebrate Uganda’s next generation of creators

The stage is set for one of the most anticipated creative industry gatherings of the year as Guinness Smooth partners with the Amplify Uganda Music Expo (AUMEX) for its second edition, happening on November 7th, 2025, at MOTIV Kampala.

More than just another music event, AUMEX is Uganda’s flagship creative platform, a convergence of music, mentorship, and innovation designed to build a sustainable future for Uganda’s creative economy.

This year’s edition returns with the theme “Building Scalable Futures for Ugandan Music”, and Guinness Smooth is stepping in to help elevate that mission through its ongoing ‘Make It Yours’ campaign, a rallying call to young Ugandans to take what inspires them and make it uniquely their own.

Starting at 11 am, the free AUMEX conference opens its doors to hundreds of artistes, producers, and music enthusiasts eager to learn from some of the continent’s biggest industry players.

The speaker lineup is nothing short of stellar, featuring influential voices from across Africa’s thriving music ecosystem, including:

ADVERTISEMENT

Mavin Records (Nigeria); home to stars like Rema and Ayra Starr, sharing insights on developing export-ready talent

Warner Music Group and Virgin Music, bringing global perspectives on how African music is shaping the international soundscape

Downtown Music Publishing Africa and OneRPM – discussing the importance of publishing, rights management, and the business of music

Swangz Avenue and Uganda Musicians Association, championing homegrown talent and creative entrepreneurship

Uganda Breweries Limited, British Council, and Ugatunes – exploring how brands, culture, and policy intersect to fuel creative growth.

Key Ugandan industry figures, including Benon Mugumbya, Lucy Smize, Sheila Gashumba, and Kenya’s Anyiko Owoko, will also feature as mentors and panellists, sharing their experiences in navigating the business side of entertainment, building personal brands, and staying authentic in an ever-evolving creative space.

“Guinness Smooth is all about encouraging creators to reimagine what’s possible, to take inspiration from their world and make it their own,” said Denis Nazzinda, Brand Manager – Guinness Smooth.

“AUMEX represents the same bold, creative energy that we celebrate through our ‘Make It Yours’ campaign. We’re excited to be part of a movement empowering Uganda’s next generation of musicians and creators to think bigger, collaborate, and own their stories,” she added.

As day turns to night, AUMEX will shift gears from learning to celebration with the AUMEX Showcase, starting at 7pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

This high-energy concert will feature some of Uganda’s most promising young acts, including Son of Aboda, Vini Mercy, Tungi, Echoled, Expect Xhavi, and DJ City Girl, before culminating in a headline performance by South African hip-hop superstar Nasty C as part of his Ivyson Tour.

The partnership with AUMEX is a continuation of Guinness Smooth’s commitment to the creative community, from music and fashion to art and design, championing platforms that inspire originality, collaboration, and bold self-expression.