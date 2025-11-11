Arua Bell Obafest applauds homegrown talent in West Nile

The final downpour of Saturday evening did little to cool the fire burning inside Arua City’s Capital One Lounge.

It was the last regional stop of the Bell ObaFest tour, and the entire West Nile region had converged, united by the promise of music, flavor, and pure "enjoyment."

Bell ObaFest tour

Long before the main acts hit the stage, the compound was electric. Football fans were already glued to the screens, roaring over a heated match, while nearby, the irresistible aroma of Nyama Choma—fat crackling on busy grills—mingled with the cool, damp air. Guests laughed and competed in ring toss games, the coveted prize being a cold bottle of Bell Lager, perhaps one of the sweet, innovative Bell Citrus or Bell Honey flavors.

As the match concluded, the energy shifted entirely to the courtyard stage. This wasn't just a concert; it was a proud showcase of local musical power.

Bell ObaFest tour

The crowd, a seamless sea of faces from Arua, Yumbe, and neighboring districts, sang every lyric alongside their homegrown heroes. Black Harmony started the night with their melodic folksong raps, setting a soulful pace.

Then, Eddy Topsy took the mic, dazzling the audience with an incredible rap range, freestyling effortlessly across all the languages of the region—a powerful, unifying moment.

Arua City's own King Weeda and D’Wyne Gabana seized the spotlight next, commanding the crowd, before FreeBoy proudly cemented the evening’s scope by representing Yumbe.

Bell ObaFest tour

The regional tour, which also brought successful parties to Gulu and Masaka, had proven its point. As Lillian Kansiime, Brand Manager for Bell, reflected, “The response all over has been phenomenal.

We set out to prove that Bell is the official beer of enjoyments for all of Uganda, and the people have spoken loud and clear.”

Bell ObaFest tour

Now, with the West Nile region’s powerful show of support officially capping off the tour, all roads lead to the grand finale.

The nation’s gaze has shifted south. On Saturday, November 15th, everyone is expected at the Millennium Grounds in Kampala for the main 2025 Bell ObaFest, promising an even more expansive and immersive celebration of Ugandan flavor, food, and music. The beat of the West Nile has set the rhythm for the capital.