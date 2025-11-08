Aumex 2025 sparks dialogue on the future and sustainability of Ugandan music

The second edition of the Amplify Uganda Music Expo (AUMEX) came alive at MOTIV Kampala this weekend, as hundreds of creators, industry professionals, and music enthusiasts gathered under the theme “Building a Scalable Future for Ugandan Music.”

Organised in partnership with Guinness Smooth and Talent Africa Group, the event provided a dynamic platform for meaningful conversations on how to strengthen Uganda’s creative ecosystem, from music rights and royalties to talent export and brand partnerships.

The day kicked off with a guided UGATUNES Demo by Shadrack Kisame, CEO of Ugatunes, showcasing Uganda’s homegrown music distribution platform built to empower local creators.

This was followed by a discussion on “The Infrastructure Behind the Art,” with Amanda Gowa (Africa Creatives Alliance), Keith Lubega (Xpressions UG), and Khalil Rahman (Kigali Multimedia Hub), exploring how creatives can expand beyond music into sustainable business and branding ventures.

Another highlight, “Stop Waiting to Be Discovered! What Artist Development Really Looks Like,” featured Dominic Clare (Nyege Nyege Records), Kuseim (African Bureau of Music), Rasheeda Nalumoso (British Council), and Collin Serunjogi (CMH Live), who discussed the investment and structure needed to build long-lasting creative careers.

Meanwhile, the Ssese Nation DJ Workshop provided aspiring DJs with hands-on experience in mixing and performance techniques, guided by Uganda’s top DJ collective.

The panel “From Creation to Collection: Maximising Music Royalties” brought together Blessing Manafa (OneRPM), Motolani Alake (Virgin Music Group), Geoffrey Ekongot (Uganda Musicians Association), and David Tayebwa (Josplay), who unpacked the importance of metadata, publishing, and monetisation in modern music distribution.

“If you don’t understand your publishing, someone else will, and they’ll profit from it,” Ekongot remarked, drawing laughter and nods from artists.

Blessing Manafa added:

“Because you’ve distributed your music doesn’t mean all the boxes are ticked. You need to know who’s publishing your work and whether they’re covering all territories.”

Motolani Alake cautioned against chasing virality at the expense of artistry:

“The music still has to be good. Viral moments come and go, but the songs that last are the ones people connect with deeply.”

Other sessions featured Kenyan PR specialist Anyiko Owoko, influencer Lucy Bunyenyezi, and Roy Tumwizere, Head of Advocacy at Diageo Uganda Breweries Limited, who shared insights on personal branding and influencer partnerships.

Roy emphasised consistency:

“Even when it feels like no one is watching, your growth compounds quietly.”

Lucy added:

“Even when you don’t have a team, create the illusion of one. Be intentional, professional, and clear about what you want, that’s how you attract serious collaborators.”

The day ended with “Breaking into Emerging Markets: Global Touring Strategy,” where Jenny Tan (TOORLY), Ali Alibhai (Talent Africa Group), and Ayanda Ngcobo (Nasty C’s Artist Manager) discussed how artists can use fan data and digital platforms to reach new audiences and build sustainable global careers.

Among the distinguished guests, Virginie Leroy, Ambassador of France to Uganda, applauded Kampala’s creative evolution, describing it as “a melting pot of creativity that continues to surprise and inspire.”

She celebrated the city’s rise as a hub where creators collaborate, innovate, and scale their craft to new heights.

Loïc Boivin, Director of Alliance Française Kampala, underscored the importance of collaboration in building a sustainable industry:

“For Ugandan music to grow and travel, we must build strong systems together. Platforms like AUMEX invite us to collaborate and think long-term about the sustainability of our creative industries.”

Representing the headline partner, Denise Nazzinda, Brand Manager - Guinness Smooth, highlighted the brand’s commitment to uplifting young creators:

“Guinness Smooth partnered with AUMEX because we believe in the power of creativity to transform lives. Through our ‘Make It Yours’ campaign, we’re giving emerging talent the stage, the confidence, and the belief to reimagine what’s possible and make their mark on Uganda’s creative future.”

Adding to the conversation, Ali Alibhai, CEO of Talent Africa Group, shared why his company joined this year’s edition:

“I attended the first AUMEX and was blown away by the vision and energy of the young creatives. Being in the business of music ourselves, we saw this as the right platform to nurture, train, and showcase Uganda’s fresh talent, helping them understand how the industry works and how to scale their craft to reach global audiences.”

The conference concluded with the AUMEX Showcase, an electrifying evening concert celebrating Uganda’s emerging talent, featuring performances from Son of Aboda, Vini Mercy, Tungi, Echoled, Expect Xhavi, and DJ City Girl, before closing with a high-energy headline set by South African hip-hop sensation Nasty C as part of his Ivyson Tour.

Through this partnership, Guinness Smooth and Talent Africa reaffirmed their commitment to empowering Uganda’s creative community, from music and fashion to art and design, by championing platforms that inspire originality, collaboration, and bold self-expression.