Elijah Kitaka, Double Black to headline The Villa Restaurant’s 3rd anniversary celebration

The Villa Restaurant and Lounge, one of Kampala’s most stylish hangout spots, is set to mark its third anniversary in a night of live music, and premium experiences this Saturday, November 8.

The celebrations, which promise to fuse culinary excellence with top-tier entertainment, will be headlined by the highflying Elijah Kitaka and the dynamic Double Black, both known for their captivating live shows and energetic stage presence.

Since opening its doors three years ago, The Villa has built a reputation for redefining the nightlife experience in Kampala offering an elegant blend of good food, great music, and unforgettable ambiance.

Its anniversary will be no different, as the venue teams up with The Singleton to deliver a unique whisky experience that highlights the brand’s smooth, rich character.

Speaking about The Singleton experience, Simon Lapyem, brand manager, The Singleton said the anniversary is about celebrating shared moments something that the brand stands for.

“The Villa has created a space where people come together to enjoy life, and that’s something we connect with deeply. This anniversary is the perfect occasion to toast to good taste, great company, and unforgettable experiences.”

The Villa has over the years redefined nightlife with live music, in those years, it has become a home for bands such as Abeeka, Janzi to Vanessa and the Band, which all have dedicated nights at the spot.

For their anniversary however, they will tap into Elijah Kitaka’s grace. Surprisingly, before songs such as Dawa, Ekyange and Daily Bundle, Kitaka used to play in session bands where he was usually on the drum kits, he played for artists such as Afrie, Maurice Kirya and Kaz Kasozi.

Thus playing at the anniversary of a place that gives so much room to live music doesn’t only make him the best choice but the perfect choice for the night.

Will Kitaka take to the drums tomorrow night? That we can wait to see.

According to the organisers, guests can expect a night that goes beyond music complete with signature Singleton cocktails, gourmet bites, and an elevated lounge vibe that celebrates The Villa’s journey from a hidden gem to one of Kampala’s most sought-after social spots.

“This anniversary is about appreciating our patrons who’ve been part of The Villa’s story,” said a representative from the restaurant’s management. “We’re creating an evening that embodies what The Villa stands for class, comfort, and memorable experiences.”