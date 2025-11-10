Elijah Kitaka shines as The Villa marks 3 years of class and sound

For people who love music - live music, you have somehow been at The Villa Restaurant and Lounge; over the past years, the place has become a home of live music, established and mushrooming bands have somehow found themselves on their stage.

The third-anniversary celebration of The Villa, drew in familiar faces, loyal patrons, and curious revellers who came to associate the venue with good food, live music, and a vibe that strikes a fine balance between chill and chic. The evening was powered by The Singleton, which curated a smooth whisky experience to match the elegance of the night.

The night unfolded slowly, with guests settling into The Villa’s plush ambiance, cocktails in hand, conversations flowing easily across tables.

But what is The Villa without live music, the venue has a band performing almost each day of the week, from Abeeka, Unnamed and the band that created all of them, Janzi, they showcase at The Villa.

So, as Saturdays are ordinarily, Janzi Band was slated to perform, they took to the stage at 10pm, performing some of the most beloved songs across the spectrum; some were reggae songs, celebrated Ugandan music from Afrigo Band and newer sounds of artists such as Tracy Melon.

Then came Double Black, the band is one of the most celebrated in Kampala, yet they don’t always show up on a regular basis, they are a big day band. Their set was a burst of high energy, fusing funk grooves, bits of pop influences and rock.

Double Black is an introduction to Elijah Kitaka, apparently, he assembled the band, way before Swangz Avenue even signed him.

The moment everyone was waiting for came when Elijah Kitaka took the stage; dressed outlandishly as always, he carried a quiet confidence that filled the place, he started off with the opening verse of Ndiwuwo, one of the songs from his debut EP, Bedroom Essentials.

From the smooth Ekyange to the infectious Daily Bundle and the soulful Dawa, Kitaka reminded the audience why his name continues to rise, but the moment of truth was his ode to his session player days, when he performed Me and You, a song from Son of Kalori, his pre Swangz album.

It was a full-circle moment; the artist who once played in the background now commanding the spotlight in a space that celebrates live music.

The Singleton brought more than whisky to the table. From their high-flying bottles carried to tables by waiters and ushers, with bright lights, the moment was elevated. Between tastings, brand manager Simon Lapyem shared toasts with guests, celebrating the artistry of both music and craftsmanship.

“The Singleton is about more than what’s in the glass,” said Lapyem. “It’s about the stories, the laughter, and the moments that bring people together. Nights like this at The Villa remind us why we celebrate flavour, not just in our whisky, but in life itself.”

Three years may not seem like much, but The Villa has built something rare, consistency. It’s not just another restaurant with live music; it’s a space where musicians, bands, and diners coexist in rhythm. From Abeeka and Janzi to Vanessa and the Band, The Villa has become a dependable stage for Kampala’s live sound culture.

