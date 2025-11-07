Bell ObaFest 2025 finale set next week after Nationwide flavour tour

Bell Lager has officially announced the details for the main event of the 2025 Bell ObaFest, scheduled to take place on Saturday, 15th November 2025, at the Millennium Grounds in Kampala.

Operating under the theme “Flavour for Your Flavour,” the festival is designed to be the climax of a series of regional activations while celebrating the brand’s recent innovations: Bell Citrus and Bell Honey.

The festival’s journey began with a nationwide tour, taking the brand’s unique flavour experience directly to consumers in key regional hubs including Gulu, Masaka, and Arua, alongside dedicated activations at university hostels. This extensive regional engagement aims to ensure the final Kampala event resonates with the brand's broader community across the country.

Bell Brand Manager Lillian Kansiime Ssebunya

Lillian Kansiime Sebunya, Brand Manager for Bell, expressed enthusiasm for the finale.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This year is about celebrating Uganda’s rich cultural tapestry,” she said.

“With our new Bell Citrus and Bell Honey, we are giving our consumers an immersive, flavourful experience with great music, food, and beer. The regional tours have been a phenomenal success, and now we’re ready for the biggest beer celebration of the year.”

To deliver a secure and well-managed event, Bell has collaborated with a coalition of partners including Swangz Avenue, FlexiPay, Coca-Cola, and SafeBoda.

Coca Cola's Damalie Wasukira & Sheila Najjita hand over a dummy cheque to Bell Brand Manager Lillian Kansiime Ssebunya

Christian Wamambe, Country Director for SafeBoda, emphasised the commitment to attendee safety, confirming the company will act as the official mobility partner. SafeBoda plans to offer discounted travel for both motorcycle taxi and car customers heading to and from the festival, championing responsible enjoyment throughout the celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ticketing for the event is being handled exclusively by FlexiPay, the official digital partner. Tickets are priced at UGX 30,000 and are available for purchase via the FlexiPay app.

Sheila Najjita from Coca Cola

The festival is also prioritising both responsible consumption and environmental sustainability. Emmy Hashakimana, Managing Director of Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda Limited, noted their partnership ensures convenient access to Rwenzori Pure Natural Mineral Water and promotes responsible enjoyment.

Furthermore, Bell Lager is collaborating with Asante Waste Management to manage the disposal and recycling of all waste materials generated during the event, reinforcing a commitment to a greener celebration.

The finale promises an elevated experience, featuring an immersive flavour zone dedicated to the Bell Citrus and Bell Honey innovations, which will accompany a wide selection of food and meats, alongside live performances curated by Swangz Avenue.