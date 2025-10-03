Supremacy Lounge partners with Johnnie Walker ‘Bottle Turn Up’ for bold grand relaunch

Kampala’s nightlife is set for a vibrant shake-up tonight as the newly revamped Supremacy Lounge & Bar in Nankulabye reopens in a grand celebration powered by Johnnie Walker’s iconic ‘Bottle Turn Up’ experience.

First opened in 2022, Supremacy quickly became one of Kampala’s nightlife hotspots. After an impressive facelift, the lounge is pulling out all the stops for tonight’s reopening. And what’s a milestone celebration without Johnnie Walker, the icon of progress that celebrates bold steps and achievements?

To mark the occasion, Johnnie Walker is bringing back its famed ‘Bottle Turn Up’, promising unmatched energy, sophistication, and premium whisky moments. Guests will also enjoy the ‘Do It Yourself (DIY) Liquid Experience’, an interactive session where they can join expert mixologists to craft signature Johnnie Walker serves, from the refreshing Johnnie Highball to unique whisky-infused cocktails.

The night’s entertainment will be electrifying, with a lineup including DJ Xon, DJ Zaga, DJ Y2K, Isaac on the Drums, MC Mogz, and special guest DJ Nyowe, known for reggae and ragga mixes that will keep revellers on their feet all night.

“Johnnie Walker is the go-to brand for celebrating milestones because it’s all about progress and bold steps,” said Francis Kirabira, Customer Marketing Manager at Uganda Breweries Limited.

“Partnering with Supremacy Lounge for this reopening was a natural fit. We’re here to toast their journey, the bold moves they’ve made since 2022, and the exciting new chapter they’re stepping into. The Bottle Turn Up is about turning every moment into a stylish celebration, and tonight we’re raising the bar even higher.”

The Bottle Turn Up campaign will not stop at Nankulabye. This season, it will travel beyond Kampala, with high-energy activations planned for Gulu, Fort Portal, Mbarara, and other towns, bringing the Johnnie Walker experience to nightlife lovers across Uganda.

Doors at Supremacy Lounge open at 6 PM. Partygoers can check the lounge’s digital platforms for table bookings and reservations.