‘Blanco and Chill’ virtual cocktail soiree set for today

For most people, Thursday evenings mean sinking into the couch, phone in hand, scrolling aimlessly, while waiting for the weekend.

But this Thursday, September 25, Don Julio, Uganda’s ultimate luxury tequila, is rewriting the script.

At 7pm, Don Julio will go live on Instagram, with a new virtual cocktail mixing experience dubbed Blanco & Chill.

Hosted by the Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) advocacy team, comprising of Roy Tumwizere, Melanie Abwooli, and Steve Baguma, together with Don Julio’s newly unveiled influencers- Sheila Gashumba and DJ Dash, the virtual cocktail soirée promises to turn your home into the city’s most stylish bar.

The team will serve more than cocktails; expect curated vibes, unfiltered energy, and a taste of luxury you would not want to miss.

Judie Nandekya, Brand Manager Tequila and Rum East Africa, noted, “Thursday is that sweet spot of the week, you are close to the weekend, but still in work mode. This Thursday we not only want to serve chills and vibes, but we also want to empower you with the knowledge to appreciate this incredible tequila, and even experiment how you can best enjoy it at home.”

Viewers will be guided through step-by-step recipes using Don Julio Blanco, unveiling how simple ingredients can be transformed into cocktails worthy of any upscale bar.

From zesty citrus notes, to smooth finishes, participants will learn to build drinks that carry the elegance and vibrancy of the tequila itself.

Melanie Abwoli, the UBL Reserve Brand Ambassador- said people should expect to get knowledge about how to enjoy their Don Julio Tequila better.

“This Blanco and Chill session will focus on the people and the culture behind the bottle. We shall be sharing the truth of our craft, not just the taste. This live session is an opportunity for us to educate you about all that there is about Tequila and give you some refreshing recipes you can always recreate at home.”

So, whether you are planning a quiet solo evening or gathering a few friends, all you will need is a bottle of Don Julio Blanco, some fresh mixers, and your phone in hand.