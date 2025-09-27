Rema captivates Guvnor crowd at Friday Night Live

It was a full house as songstress Rema Namakula headlined the September edition of the I&M Bank sponsored Friday Night Live Series, at Guvnor, last night- Friday, September 26th.

The club quickly filled up, with fans ready for a fun-filled night out, just soon after the gates opened at 9pm. The night kicked off with mixes of Ugandan urban favorites, both new and old, from the resident DJs, ensuring that the fans settled in well, and were set for the night.

Later, Afro-jazz band, D Maestros band, set the tone for the night with a lively set, blending Oldies, Zouk and Afro sounds, that got the crowd moving and singing along.

Their performance kept the room buzzing, building excitement for the night’s main act. At around 1:30am, Rema took to the stage to loud cheers, especially from the ladies who later danced and vibed to every song.

Having performed at the same venue less than a year ago, Rema knew exactly how to sway the Guvnor crowd. Her set list featured fan favorites like Sibyamukisa, Wandiisa Ki, Ekyama, Tikula, Atuuse and Muchuzi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each song drew excitement from her fans, who sang, danced and waved in rhythm.The show turned into a chorus as fans sang along to every lyric, with Rema smiling and urging them on.

Annette Nakiyaga, the Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at I&M Bank, said that the Friday Night Live series has become a special part of Kampala’s nightlife.

“As I&M Bank, we are all about connecting with our customers at experiences that rejuvenate them. Friday Night Live is more than just entertainment, it is a celebration of music, culture and togetherness. Seeing Ugandans come out in such big numbers to enjoy themselves reminds us why we keep investing in platforms like these,” she said.