Princess Komuntale named Uganda tourism ambassador

Tooro’s Princess Ruth Nsemere Komuntale has been named a Brand Ambassador for the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB).

The appointment was made during a celebration at the Tooro Kingdom residence in Buziga, Kampala, which also marked the return of the Princess and her husband, Prince Philip, from the United States.

The occasion was part of the ongoing festivities to commemorate King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV’s three-decade reign.

A Royal Tribute and A Call to Youth

Speaking at the launch, Princess Komuntale delivered a moving tribute to her brother, King Oyo, reflecting on his journey since ascending the throne at the age of three. “I am proud of my brother—not only as a king but as the man he has become,” she said.

“To watch him lead with humility and wisdom for 30 years has been an inspiration.”

The Princess also used the platform to address the younger generation, urging them to embrace their heritage. “Be proud of your identity, hold on to your culture, and never stop dreaming.

The future is yours to shape.” Her words cemented her role as a mentor and role model, bridging traditional values with modern aspirations for the youth of Tooro and Uganda.

A New Chapter for Ugandan Tourism

The ambassadorial role was formalised with the signing of a landmark partnership between Princess Komuntale and Juliana Kaggwa, the Chief Executive Officer of UTB.

Through this new position, the Princess will be instrumental in promoting Uganda’s tourism and rich culture both domestically and on the international stage.

Kaggwa expressed her delight, noting, “Her royal background, international reach, and passion for Uganda make her an ideal voice to showcase our country to the world.”

Adding to the excitement, Pilsner Lager announced a generous contribution of UGX 150 million towards the celebrations of King Oyo’s 30th Coronation Anniversary.

This announcement coincided with the warm welcome of Princess Ruth Komuntale, who has returned to Uganda for her brother’s Empango festivities on September 12.

The support from Pilsner Lager highlights a collaborative effort to honor the rich cultural heritage of the Tooro Kingdom and to elevate Uganda's status as a vibrant tourism destination during this historic celebration.

Aly Allibhai, CEO of Talent Africa Group, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to partner with the kingdom, stating, “On behalf of Talent Africa Group, I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to His Majesty and the Tooro Kingdom for believing in us as the official event partner for this historic celebration. It is a true honor to work alongside the Kingdom to bring the vision of Ekyooto Ha Mpango to life.”

Princess Komuntale's unveiling adds a new layer of excitement to the upcoming Ekyooto Ha Mpango festival, a four-day event that will spotlight Fort Portal and the Tooro Kingdom as the country's cultural heartland, from 10th-14th September 2025.

The Princess's return and her new ambassadorship symbolise a powerful bridge between Uganda’s traditional heritage and its modern ambitions.