Just in: Tooro’s Princess Komuntale jets in for King Oyo coronation fete

Tooro Kingdom’s Princess Ruth Nsemere Komuntale has Tuesday evening arrived in the country from the United States.

The princess is back home to join the grand 30th coronation anniversary celebrations of her brother, Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV.

Princess Ruth Nsemere Komuntale arrived from the US

She was recieved at Entebbe International Airport by a handful of family members and organisers of the conoration event.

The homecoming of the Batebe, or Princess Royal, was a joyous occasion, setting the stage for the historic events to come.

The coronation festivities are centred around the Ekyooto Ha Mpango Festival, a celebration of Tooro's traditions and communal spirit.

Over several days, from the 10th to the 13th of September 2025, the Karukiza Palace will come alive with performances of local music and dance, stunning art exhibitions, and a tantalising array of traditional culinary delights.

His Royal Highness King Oyo has extended a warm and heartfelt invitation to all his subjects, and indeed, to all Ugandans.

In a gesture of inclusivity and goodwill, the gates of the palace will be open to welcome everyone to join in the momentous celebration.

The fete promises to be a spectacular display of Tooro's heritage, brought to life through the collaborative efforts of various partners, including the Uganda Tourism Board, Pilsner Lager, and the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities.

It is an opportunity for people from all walks of life to witness and participate in a grand cultural event, cementing the legacy of King Oyo's three-decade reign.