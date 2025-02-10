LIST: 9 media personalities eyeing MP race in 2026 [UPDATED]

A number of media personalities have already declared their interest in contesting in the 2026 general elections for parliamentary seats.

Below, we take a look at those who have confirmed their ambitions.

Flavia Namulindwa

Flavia Namulindwa, a former Bukedde TV presenter now based in the U.S., has returned to Uganda with ambitions to represent Gomba East Constituency in Parliament.

In 2021, she intended to contest on the National Unity Platform (NUP) ticket but did not make it to the ballot.

Joel Ssenyonyi

Joel Ssenyonyi, a former journalist with UBC TV and NTV Uganda, is currently serving his first term as Member of Parliament for Nakawa West.

In addition to his legislative duties, he serves as the spokesperson of the National Unity Platform and the Leader of Opposition in Parliament.

Joyce Bagala

Joyce Bagala, formerly of NBS TV, is in her first term as Women's Representative for Mityana District.

Having worked with Beat FM, Buddu FM, Sanyu FM, and Radio One, Bagala unseated Judith Nalule Nabakooba, the current Minister of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development, in the 2021 elections. The two are set for another political showdown in 2026.

Blasio Mukasa

NBS TV news anchor and talk show host Blasio Zambali Mukasa is eyeing the Nansana Municipality seat, currently held by Wakayima Musoke Nsereko. This will be Mukasa’s first attempt at elective politics.

At 38, Mukasa has built a media career across various stations, including Tiger FM, Beat FM, Metro FM, BBS Terefayina, and CBS FM.

Joseph Sabiti

Joseph Sabiti, a former NBS TV journalist and currently the Principal Press Secretary to the Speaker of Parliament, is vying for the Okoro County seat in Zombo District.

Miles Rwamiti

Former Urban TV and NTV Uganda presenter Miles Rwamiti Apuuli wants to challenge Joel Ssenyonyi for the Nakawa West seat.

In the 2021 general elections, Rwamiti contested for the Hoima East MP seat under the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party but secured only 149 votes.

Winfred Bagaaya Akiiki

Winfred Bagaaya Akiiki is in the race for Woman Member of Parliament for Fort Portal City under the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.

Bagaaya has an extensive background in the media industry, specialising in politics and current affairs. She is also a philanthropist, an agriculture enthusiast, and a businesswoman.

Other media personalities eyeing parliament are: Simo Omunene (real name Simon Maseruka) of Bukedde FM

Tuff B (real name Robert Sekidde) of NBS TV