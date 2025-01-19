Zambali Mukasa's Nansana MP race tightens as FDC stalwart enters fray

The race for Nansana Municipality Member of Parliament in the 2026 elections is heating up with the entrance of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) stalwart Harod Kaija.

Kaija has reportedly shifted his focus from Kampala Central to the growing Nansana Municipality.

A long-time ally of Dr Kizza Besigye, Kaija says he intends to contest for the Nansana MP seat in 2026, citing pressure from local residents.

Previously a candidate for Kampala Central MP, Kaija struggled to unseat the incumbent Mohammed Nsereko, a reality he now attributes to the Central Division's favourability toward ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) politicians.

Having relocated to Nansana, where he now resides, Kaija feels his connection with local residents strengthens his acceptability as a viable candidate.

His entry into the race adds to an already competitive field, which includes high-profile candidates like Blasio Zambali Mukasa, the incumbent Wakayima Musoke Nsereko, and former MP Kasule Sebunya.

Zambali’s Bid for NUP Ticket

NBS journalist Blasio Zambali Mukasa announced his intention to contest for the Nansana MP seat in mid-2024, receiving widespread support online.

Zambali hopes to secure the National Unity Platform (NUP) ticket, seeking to dethrone the incumbent Wakayima Musoke, who has held the seat for two terms.

Zambali’s campaign is buoyed by his reputation as a media personality and his association with Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze, who is said to back his bid for the NUP ticket.

If successful, Zambali will face stiff competition from other seasoned politicians, including Kaija, in the 2026 general elections.

Kaija’s Strengths and Political Background

Harod Kaija has established himself as a respected political pundit in Uganda, known for his insightful commentary on national political and economic issues.

His frequent appearances on radio and TV, particularly as a panelist on CBS Radio’s Wednesday show, have made him a household name in the Kampala metropolitan area.

Kaija’s association with Dr Besigye and the FDC has also bolstered his reputation.