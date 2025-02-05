The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has officially nominated musician Sadat Mukiibi, popularly known as Kalifah Aganaga, as their flag bearer for the Kawempe North by-election.

The singer was unveiled at the party headquarters in Kampala on Wednesday.

FDC had earlier teased Aganaga’s nomination by sharing a clip from his hit song Ndabirawa on their social media platforms, hinting at his political ambitions.

Aganaga joins the heavily crowded race to replace the late Hon. Muhammad Ssegirinya in representing the Kawempe North constituency in Parliament.

In the 2021 elections, the singer contested unsuccessfully for the Rubaga South parliamentary seat, losing the race to Aloysius Mukasa.

Election timeline

The Electoral Commission (EC) has set the by-election for 13th March 2025, following the unfortunate passing of Hon. Muhammad Ssegirinya on 9th January 2025 at Lubaga Hospital after battling a prolonged illness.

Ssegirinya, a member of the National Unity Platform (NUP), was a prominent opposition figure known for his advocacy on social issues affecting Kampala residents.

To ensure a smooth electoral process, the EC has released a roadmap that will guide the election process from 27th January to 13th March 2025.

The roadmap includes key events such as updating the National Voters’ Register, nomination of candidates, and an official campaign period.

The following key dates have been set:

27th January 2025 – Stakeholders' meeting and press briefing in Kawempe North.

27th – 31st January 2025 – Updating of the National Voters’ Register.

31st January 2025 – Cut-off date for voter registration and polling station transfers.

10th – 19th February 2025 – Display of the Voters’ Register.

26th – 27th February 2025 – Nomination of candidates.

28th February – 11th March 2025 – Official campaign period.

13th March 2025 – Polling Day.