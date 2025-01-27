Electoral Commission releases programme for Kawempe North by-election

Kawempe North constituents will be heading to the polls in early March to elect their parliamentary representative, replacing Hon Muhammad Ssegrinya who passed away early this month

On Monday, the Electoral Commission (EC) officially released the electoral roadmap for the by-election.

The election process will run from 27th January to 13th March 2025, culminating in the selection of a new directly elected Member of Parliament for Kawempe North.

Muhammad Ssegirinya, the former MP for Kawempe North, passed away on 9th January 2025 at Lubaga Hospital after battling a prolonged illness.

Ssegirinya, a member of the National Unity Platform (NUP), was a vocal opposition politician known for his advocacy on social issues affecting the people of Kampala.

The Electoral Commission has since set key dates for the by-election, and promised a transparent and well-structured voting process that will allow residents of Kawempe North to elect their next leader.

Key Dates in the By-Election Roadmap

The EC’s roadmap includes the following key events and timelines:

27th January 2025 – Stakeholders' meeting and press briefing in Kawempe North.

27th – 31st January 2025 – Updating the National Voters’ Register for the constituency.

31st January 2025 – Cut-off date for voter registration and transfer of polling stations within Kawempe North.

10th – 19th February 2025 – Display of the Voters’ Register at designated polling stations.

26th – 27th February 2025 – Nomination of candidates at the Office of the Returning Officer.

28th February – 11th March 2025 – Official campaign period for candidates.

13th March 2025 – Polling Day for the by-election.

The recruitment and training of election officials will take place throughout February, ensuring a smooth and credible electoral process.

Aspirants Emerge for the Parliamentary Seat

Several individuals have since come out to express their intention to contest for the Kawempe North parliamentary seat. Notable among the aspirants are:

Moses Ali Jjemba: An NRM cadre and resident of Mbogo Village.

Erias Luyimbaazi Nalukoola: A renowned city lawyer eyeing the National Unity Platform (NUP) ticket, Nalukoola focuses on developing youth talents in football and music.

Salim Serunkuuma: A businessman and former candidate, Serunkuuma is focused on fighting unemployment among the youth.

Mathias Mulumba (Kikumi Kya Doola): The LC1 chairman of Corner Zone, Mulumba boasts of 20 years of service in the ghetto.

Juliet Namale: An NRM party member, Namale vows to advocate for urban health challenges and promote collaboration between Kawempe Division authorities, businesses, and local communities.

Umar Magala: The NUP coordinator for Kawempe North and a professional teacher, Magala plans to revamp all projects initiated by Ssegirinya, including the hospital, ambulance services, and youth skilling programs.

Alex Luswa Luwemba: Formerly the personal assistant to the late Ssegirinya, Luwemba has officially changed his name to 'Muhammad Luwemba' ahead of the by-election.

Muhamood Mutazindwa: Representing the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF), Mutazindwa is an educationist who plans to keep Ssegirinya’s projects afloat without renaming or rebranding any.

Onesmus Mutumba: An NRM party member, Mutumba has expressed his intention to contest in the by-election, focusing on addressing the challenges faced by the residents of Kawempe North.

Call for Peaceful Participation

The Electoral Commission has urged all political parties, candidates, and voters to engage peacefully in the electoral process. The EC has assured the public that the by-election will be conducted fairly and transparently.