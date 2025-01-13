Ssegirinya family backs former assistant to replace him in parliament

The family of the late Muhammad Ssegirinya, the fallen former MP of Kawempe North has made its choice on the person they hope will replace the deceased in parliament.

Hon Ssegirinya’s mother, Justine Ssanyu Nakajumba on Monday threw hers and the bereaved family’s weight behind the MP’s personal assistant, Alex Luwemba.

She also appealed to the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) to hand its flag to Mr Luwemba.

“Luwemba handled himself very well,” she said.

“He played his part and this is a person we believe should carry on the job that was started by the late.”

“I also ask the people of Kawempe to support him,” she added.

A loyal servant

Luwemba served as Hon Ssegirinya's assistant for the short time he was active in parliament until he was arrested and jailed on murder charges.

Through the two years that the MP battled health complications, Luwemba was on his side, often travelling with him abroad and keeping his social media pages active with updates about the MP’s treatment.

Luwemba hints

Mr Luwemba has not publicly expressed his interest to take his former boss’s seat.

But through his social media pages, he has hinted at carrying forward Ssegirinya’s legacy.

“We shall “Fight Hard” to make sure your legacy remains intact,” he posted on Monday.