My body is not the temple of God - Gloria Bugie

Time Temala singer Gloria Bugie has doubled down on the moral police over their increasing criticism of her choice of entertaining fans.

The recently awarded Zikomo Best Female Artiste East Africa has dismissed the notion that her body can qualify to be referred to as the Temple of God. Unapologetically, she described her body as a ‘wild sinner.’

While speaking to The Daily Monitor Bugie stated that while her heart may qualify as a temple, her body cannot.

“I think my heart is the temple. My body? Huh! It is wild. It is a sinner,” she said.

Best known for her bold, often provocative innuendo-laced sensual performances, Bugie has attracted criticism from colleagues in the music industry and a section of fans alike. However, she maintains her strategy is opening doors for her.

When asked if her body has opened doors that talent hadn’t knocked, she replied, “Brand influencing and endorsements, like clothing brands. Because I am naturally a good-looking goddess. God has blessed me with everything, and I am grateful.

“I do not mind people having controversies about me. I do not clear up any sh*t. Whatever you heard is true, move on with that. I will never come out to clear anything unless it is a court matter. That is the only time I will defend myself. Sorry, not sorry.”