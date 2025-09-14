Gen Sabiiti Muzeyi, wife, ‘out of danger’

Gen Sabiiti Muzeeyi, the former Deputy Inspector General of Police, is responding to treatment and expected to make a full recovery at Nakasero Hospital

Muzeyi was involved in a car crash on Saturday evening along the Masaka road while travelling from Kiruhura district.

The Toyota Land Cruiser, which he was reportedly driving, rammed a Fuso Truck and was heavily mangled on the driver’s side.

He and his wife were airlifted to Kampala in a UPDF helicopter.

The car wreck

Good news from the hospital

Reports from the hospital, however, indicate that they are both recovering fast.

“He has received treatment and is now out of danger and already recovering steadily,” reportedly, Mr Simon Kaheeru, a family friend.

“The family members he was travelling with are all okay and bearing up well. Give thanks to God. This is a miracle,” he added.

Gen Muzeyi, who currently serves as the General Manager of Luwero Industries, a subsidiary of National Enterprise Corporation (NEC), was returning with his family from the giveaway ceremony of President Yoweri Museveni’s granddaughter, Nsasiirwe Keinembabazi Karugire.