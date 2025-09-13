Gen Sabiiti Muzeyi in critical condition after freak accident 

Gen Sabiiti Muzeyi, the former Deputy Inspector General of Police, has been airlifted to Kampala in critical condition following a road accident.

Muzeyi was travelling from Kiruhura district, where he attended the give-away ceremony of President Yoweri Museveni’s granddaughter, Nsasiirwe Keinembabazi Karugire.

His car, a Toyota Land Cruiser, is reportedly to have rammed into a Fuso truck

Details about the circumstances of the accident were still scanty by Saturday evening.

The accident scene

Eyewitnesses account

According to eyewitnesses, the general, who currently serves as General Manager of Luwero Industries, a subsidiary of National Enterprise Corporation (NEC), was driving himself when the accident occurred.

A UPDF helicopter was used to airlift Gen Muzeyi to Kampala for treatment

Images from the accident showed his Land Cruiser severely damaged on the driver's side.

