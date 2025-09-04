Gen Kayihura tips Ugandan diplomats on security

Rtd Gen. Kale Kayihura, the former Inspector General Emeritus of Police, shared a powerful message with Uganda’s Heads of Mission, particularly those serving in volatile nations.

Representing the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, at the Annual Ambassadors’ Conference at Gulu University, Kayihura drew on his extensive experience to caution that diplomacy and defence are mutually reinforcing forces for safeguarding peace and stability.

He stressed that modern diplomats must have a deep appreciation for the security environments in which they operate, while the military must, in turn, recognise the value of diplomacy in preventing and resolving conflict.

Gen Kale Kayihura

A Call for Tangible Results

The conference, themed “Strengthening the Foreign Service’s Contribution to National Development,” served as a platform to review the performance of Uganda’s missions abroad.

Mr. Bagiire Vincent Waiswa, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, commended the envoys for their resilience in complex global conditions.

He spoke of the Ministry's ongoing transformation, noting that with recent additional funding from the Ministry of Finance, effective teamwork, strong leadership, and clear delegation are vital to translating national priorities into measurable outcomes.

The Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet, Ms. Lucy Nakyobe, reinforced this message with characteristic humour, but her call for accountability and visible impact was serious. She stressed that future support to missions would be tied to clear and tangible outcomes.

Annual Ambassadors’ Conference

New Tools for a Modern Service

As part of the push for enhanced performance, Ms. Nakyobe officially launched three key policy instruments: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Strategic Plan IV, the Client Charter, and the Service Delivery Standards.

She described these as essential tools for ensuring that Uganda’s diplomacy is efficient, professional, and accountable to both the government and its citizens.

She placed particular emphasis on consular services, reminding ambassadors of their duty to be accessible, responsive, and committed to protecting Ugandan nationals abroad.

This focus underscores the government's renewed commitment to providing concrete support to its citizens, wherever they may be in the world.