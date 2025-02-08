Fans torn as Christine Nampeera considers breast reduction surgery

Popular Ugandan DJ and social media influencer Christine Nampeera made a surprise announcement to her fans and followers, hinting at undergoing breast reduction surgery.

The busty entertainer took to social media on Saturday, seeking recommendations for a specialist in Uganda who could successfully carry out the procedure.

"Please recommend a doctor in Uganda who specialises in successful breast reduction procedures. Thanks," she posted.

Her announcement has since drawn mixed reactions from fans, with some urging her to embrace her natural body while others supported her decision to prioritise comfort and health.

Weight Loss Struggles

Nampeera’s decision comes amid her ongoing weight loss journey, which she has openly discussed on her social media pages.

In January, she shared her frustrations about the slow progress, writing:

"Update; the weight loss journey is still going strong though veryyyy slow."

She later added, "I love it when someone notices that I have lost weight. It keeps me going on this tedious weight loss journey."

It remains unclear whether her desire for breast reduction is purely cosmetic or related to the physical strain that comes with having a larger bust, particularly during weight loss.

Fans React to Nampeera’s Plans

Nampeera’s post triggered a wave of comments, with some fans pleading with her not to go through with it.

"You have the finest, leave those boobs," wrote one user, Nelly.

Another user, Theodrine, suggested she could work around it by adjusting her wardrobe: "You just need to get used to clothes that make your boobies appear normal, not extremely big."

Some comments took a more humorous approach, with a user named Pamela joking: "Nampeera, over 100 people like you the way you are. Your body size suits the size of your boobs, so don't go for that stuff. But if you insist, I have a friend (not a professional doctor) who can squeeze them for you. He uses something like yoga or such."

Other Celebrities Who Have Taken Weight Loss Seriously

Nampeera is not the only public figure in Uganda making drastic weight loss moves.

DJ Lynda Ddane recently shocked fans after she re-emerged noticeably slimmer, following a long break from television.

Her transformation led to speculation about her health, prompting her to take an HIV test on a live stream to put rumours to rest.

Social media star Martha Kay has also been vocal about her weight loss journey. She recently revealed that she had lost 22kgs, saying: