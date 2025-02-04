Martha Kay opens up on losing 22kg

Media personality Martha Kemigisha Kagimba, popularly known as Martha Kay, has revealed that she has lost 22 kilograms in her weight loss journey.

"22kgs Down! This is one of the hardest things I’ve had to do 😭🥹," she posted on X.

Martha Kay emphasised that her transformation was more about mindset than weight, saying: "This journey was more about mindset than weight. I had to unlearn bad habits, push through self-doubt, and stay disciplined even when motivation faded. I’d love to lose at least 15 more 🥵 #weightloss"

One commenter pointed out: "Unfortunately, the nyash didn’t reduce."

Martha Kay responded humorously: "You don’t know where it has come from, my friend 😂"

Another follower congratulated her but asked why she hadn’t shared her weight loss secret.

Martha Kay finally revealed: "Intermittent fasting!!! And moving the body to create a calorie deficit!"

Fitness advocate Arthur Karungi applauded her effort, saying: "Wow, I’m proud of you 👏. Losing weight is such a hard paper. Keep the discipline and use these pictures as your motivation to push harder. Or, you can buy those bomb outfits in the size you want your body to drop to and use them as your weighing scale until you fit in them 😌"