Ugandan social media influencer and DJ Christine Nampeera has opened up about the devastating leak of her private video with her then-boyfriend.

The video, which showed the couple in a compromising position in the restrooms of Kenji’s Cocktail & Bar, went viral in September last year, sending shockwaves across social media.

Nampeera revealed that the video surfaced exactly one month after the incident occurred, leaving her in complete shock.

"I saw the video on Twitter while I was heading to Blankets & Wine," she shared.

A Relationship Turned Sour

Nampeera explained that her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Barasha, had been serious, even though he was abusive and violent, often beating her up.

The two had even had discussions about marriage and his family was aware of their bond.

At the time of the incident, she said, they had been through a rough spell of misunderstandings.

"When you've been fighting so much with your partner and then finally feel some spark, you try to save the relationship in any way possible," Nampeera confessed.

That night the couple had been drinking at the bar that night, and she admits that in a desperate attempt to repair things, she made a regrettable decision.

Unfortunately, that moment of vulnerability would later be exploited, leading to the video’s release.

The Aftermath and Breakup

The leak of the video took a heavy toll on Nampeera. The influencer revealed how the incident caused her deep emotional distress, with the video trending for seven consecutive days.

It was a public humiliation that she struggled to come to terms with.

“I was shocked. I don’t know why he released the video,” she said.

Nampeera eventually took a long break from social media to recover and reflect on the situation.

The emotional weight of the incident led her to break up with her boyfriend in November 2023

Finding Strength Through Family

Despite the trauma she faced, Nampeera credited her recovery to the unwavering support of her family.

“What really helped me was my mom and my family. They held me down,” she explained.

"I had self-loathed so much, but my family was there for me," she added.