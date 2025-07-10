National ID: What NIRA needs if you pre-register online

When you go to register or renew your National ID after pre-registering online, the whole process will be smooth.

If you've already read this article about the advantages of pre-registration, then you know what I mean.

So, apart from saving time and being prioritised by the officials handling registration, all you'll need to do is sign, have your biometrics and iris scan taken, and the official will just ask you to confirm the spellings of your name – and that will be all.

You'll need a copy of your National ID or the original when going there.

The National ID renewal exercise began on 2 May and will continue until 12 August.

It targets people whose IDs expire any time up to 2030, but those whose cards are about to expire will be served first.

Renewing your ID is free if you bring your old one, whether it’s the original or a photocopy. If you've lost your ID, a valid police letter is enough.

Replacing a lost ID costs Shs50,000. If you need to correct or change your personal details, you’ll pay Shs200,000.

People whose IDs expire in June 2025 will be prioritised.

In July 2024, NIRA partnered with Tahaluf Al Emarat Technical Solutions to support the renewal process.

The company delivered 5,665 biometric kits by January 2025, which were distributed across the country in February.

Two card printing machines arrived in March 2025 and can produce up to 100,000 laser-engraved cards each day.

Between October 2024 and January 2025, servers and communication tools were also installed in data centres.

Children under 18 can register for free using a photocopy of a parent’s National ID.

If parents are not available, a grandparent’s or close relative’s ID can be used.

Adults registering for the first time must bring similar documents, along with a letter from local leaders or a citizenship certificate from the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control.

Anyone who wants to update or correct their details must go to a NIRA district office with the necessary documents listed on the NIRA website.