Njala roasted after mocking global sensation Mzee Kawato

NBS TV presenter Simon Kaggwa Njala courted the wrath of social media after insulting the so-called Mzee Kawato.

"This man’s strokes are annoyingly lewd! He’s an insult to fatherhood," Njala said in a social media post.

Mzee Kawato, as he’s fondly called on social media, is the father of Ugandan singer Dexta Rapper.

He became an internet sensation by backing up his son on stage as his dancer.

His display of fitness at such an age and his comical dance moves have won him fans across the globe, with many videos uploaded on TikTok mimicking him.

So, netizens were shocked that Njala, who has also benefitted from internet virality because of his comical interviews, would make such comments.

A commenter said: "One thing you cannot remove from a Ugandan is that greedy, selfish and jealous heart. He used his waist, you used homophobia to trend. He puts food on his table using the same. For you, it sealed a stable job and books you podcast flights and now you hate him? Ewwwwww!"

"Simon, nobody appointed you the moral police of dance moves. If a man expressing himself through dance threatens your idea of fatherhood, that’s your personal crisis. It’s his art — respect it or scroll past. This isn’t your living room," Nina Roz commented.

Daniel Lutaaya, who also formerly worked with Njala at Next Media, commented on the post:

"Fatherhood means supporting your kids (which he does by dancing to his son’s music).

"Fatherhood means earning a decent living and providing for your family, which he is doing.

"The only old men who are an insult to fatherhood are the ones who steal taxpayers' money, those driving around in SUVs while their people have nothing to eat. The ones who treat flu and common colds at Aga Khan in Nairobi, the ones whose kids give birth in Sweden and study in the UK.

"I think those are the real insults to fatherhood. But they are regulars on your show. Haven’t seen you calling them an insult to fatherhood.

"And of course, there is the minister from Kanungu who refused to be treated at the hospital his voters use. Instead, he was airlifted to Kampala. He is a regular on your show.

"I think this old man really enjoys dancing, just like you and I enjoy doing journalism.

"Imagine someone 10 years from now calling you ‘an insult to fatherhood’ just for doing your job!

"Entertainment is just an honest job like any other."