2 advantages of online pre-registration before visiting NIRA

The National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) recently launched an online pre-registration portal on its website, allowing Ugandans to begin the ID registration or renewal process from any location with internet access.

This self-service option works for first-time applicants and those renewing expired cards.

After submitting an application online, you receive a unique ID to present at the nearest NIRA centre. Officials will then capture your biometric data, including iris scans.

You can access the portal using either a computer or a phone, but a computer is a better option because the system is still a bit slow and not easily navigable.

One of the advantages of using the online portal is that you'll input all your personal details yourself, so you don't have to worry about your name being misspelt or any other important information being entered incorrectly.

Secondly, during registration, NIRA officials tend to prioritise people who come after pre-registration because it takes about two minutes to capture their information.

The ID renewal exercise started on 2 May and is expected to run until 12 August.

IDs are being renewed for those expiring up to 2030, although those with IDs that are about to expire will be attended to first.

Renewal is free for those presenting their old ID, whether original or photocopied. If an ID is lost, a valid police letter will suffice.

A fee of Shs50,000 applies for replacing lost IDs, while corrections or changes to existing records cost Shs200,000.

Priority will go to people whose IDs are set to expire in June 2025.

In July 2024, NIRA signed a deal with Tahaluf Al Emarat Technical Solutions to support this initiative. Under the agreement, the company supplied 5,665 biometric kits, all delivered by January 2025 and distributed nationwide in February.

Two card printing machines were also provided in March 2025.

These can produce up to 100,000 laser-engraved cards daily.

Data centre equipment, such as servers and communication tools, was installed between October 2024 and January 2025.

Children under 18 can register for free with a photocopy of a parent’s National ID.

If parents are not available, a grandparent’s or blood relative’s ID will suffice.

Adults registering for the first time must provide similar documents, plus a letter from local leaders or a citizenship certificate from the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control.

Those who need to change or correct personal details must visit NIRA district offices with supporting documents listed on the NIRA website.

Lost ID replacements require either a police letter or a copy of the expired card.

Once submitted, applications should take about four weeks to process.

However, during the first three to five months, delays may occur due to high demand.