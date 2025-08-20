Entebbe Airport breaks traffic record for July

Entebbe International Airport set yet another milestone, handling a record 230,577 passengers in July 2025.

According to Vianney Luggya, the spokesperson of the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA), this is the highest monthly traffic in the airport's history.

The data shows that the number of arriving passengers (119,127) was higher than the number of departing passengers (111,450), with an average of 7,437 travellers passing through the airport each day.

This new record surpasses the previous one of 222,301 passengers, which was set in December 2024.

Entebbe International Airport

The Reasons for the Surge

Luggya attributed the significant increase in traffic to several key factors.

The surge was partly driven by the arrival of official delegations for the CHAN 2024 tournament.

In addition, an increase in tourism promotion activities and international conferences held in the country contributed to the higher numbers.

The improved connectivity offered by airlines operating at the airport also played a crucial role in accommodating the increased flow of passengers.