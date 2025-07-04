Modern lounge unveiled at Entebbe Airport as upgrades near completion

Uganda’s Entebbe International Airport has unveiled its newly constructed VIP lounge, a modern facility designed to improve passenger comfort for both arrivals and departures.

The lounge was officially opened by the Minister of Works and Transport, Gen Katumba Wamala, on Friday.

The facility known as 'Karibuni Lounge' is part of the multi-billion shilling terminal building that is getting final touches.

The spacious airport lounge features, among others, multiple clusters of comfortable armchairs and sofas with smaller tables placed between the seats for drinks or personal items.

It is fitted with plush blue carpet in the seating areas and a long, polished grey granite pathway running down the centre, numerous recessed lights, providing bright and even illumination throughout the space.

The overall impression is one of comfort, professionalism, and calm. It appears designed for travellers to relax or work before their flights.

The lounge is part of the new 20,000-square-metre terminal, which is nearing completion and has already generated excitement among Ugandans.

Minister Katumba said that the new terminal will be unveiled in the coming weeks

The new lounge at Entebbe Airport

Terminal Expansion to Boost Passenger Capacity

The new terminal is a key component of Uganda’s 20-year National Aviation Master Plan (2014-2033), funded at approximately $586 million and executed by the China Communication Construction Company (CCCC).

Once fully operational, the airport’s annual passenger handling capacity will increase from 2 million to 3.5 million, with further expansions expected to accommodate 6.1 million passengers by 2033.