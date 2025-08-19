Several arrested as traders protest high taxes, demand URA boss resignation

Police have arrested several traders in downtown Kampala as protests against high taxes and foreign competition spread.

Many shops along Nabugabo Street remained closed, with traders staging a sit-down strike against the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

They accused the tax body of imposing exorbitant taxes and delaying the clearance of their containers in Nairobi.

Some traders also demanded the resignation of URA Commissioner General John Musinguzi Rujoki.

Police arrested those seen blowing whistles and urging others to join the strike.

While most arcades in the city centre stayed shut, some shops in Kikuubo opened.

Street vendors took advantage of the situation to sell their goods.

Traders, under their umbrella body KACITA, called for lower customs duties, reduced rental charges, and other tax concessions.

“We’re going through tough times, yet many refuse to acknowledge it. I hold the trade leaders accountable; instead of uniting traders, they’re working to divide and break them apart,” said Hajji Issa Sekitto, Acting Chairperson of KACITA.

The strike, announced as nationwide, did not gain full support.

In Mbarara City, businesses opened as usual.

Simon Mwijuka Sezi, Chairperson of the Mbarara City Traders Association, said he was not officially informed and only saw the announcement on social media.