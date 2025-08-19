Stanbic Uganda nets Shs278bn profit, pays Shs273bn in taxes

Stanbic Uganda Holdings Limited (SUHL), Uganda’s leading financial services group, announced strong results for the first half of 2025, highlighting its commitment to fiscal sustainability and economic development.

The Group posted a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Ushs 278 billion for the six months ending June 30, 2025—an 18 per cent rise from the same period last year. It paid Ushs 273 billion in taxes, up 37 per cent from Ushs 198 billion in H1 2024.

This performance reinforced Stanbic’s role in supporting government revenue, infrastructure, social services, and economic growth.

CEO Francis Karuhanga said: “Our strong half-year performance reflects sound execution and our commitment to driving Uganda’s growth. Paying Ushs 273 billion in taxes demonstrates how our achievements support the country’s fiscal objectives. We also facilitated over Ushs 5.8 trillion in tax payments on behalf of the Uganda Revenue Authority, underscoring our role in mobilising domestic resources.”

Stanbic Bank Uganda, the Group’s anchor subsidiary, posted growth across segments. CEO Mumba Kalifungwa said lending rose 17 per cent and deposits 52 per cent in Corporate and Investment Banking, with strong growth also recorded in Personal, Private, Business and Commercial Banking.

Chief Financial and Value Management Officer Ronald Makata credited operational discipline, with the cost-to-income ratio below 50 per cent and credit losses at 0.2 per cent.

“Our 27 per cent Return on Equity and improved non-interest revenue show the strength of our diversified model and prudent management,” he said.

Stanbic injected Ushs 288 billion in new capital into local businesses, raising its SME loan book to Ushs 968 billion. The bank says this supports youth and women-led enterprises, key to inclusive growth.