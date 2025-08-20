Uganda Baati launches 'Crown Your Home with Orientile' campaign

Uganda Baati Limited has rolled out a new product awareness campaign, "Crown Your Home with Orientile," aimed at highlighting the benefits of its innovative and widest steel roof sheet on the market.

The campaign is designed to position Orientile as the smart roofing choice for Ugandan homeowners and builders by focusing on its efficiency, visual appeal, and cost-saving advantages.

The company’s managing director, George Arodi, underscored the product’s significance, stating that it represents Uganda Baati’s commitment to providing innovative and performance-driven building solutions that cater to the evolving needs of the local market.

A New Standard in Roofing

Orientile stands out with an overall width of 1130 millimetres, making it the widest steel roof profile currently available in Uganda.

This market-leading dimension offers a tangible advantage for construction projects, as it allows each sheet to cover a larger surface area.

This not only reduces the number of sheets required but also leads to significant savings on material costs, labour expenses, and overall installation time.

Beyond its functional benefits, Orientile also offers a strong aesthetic appeal, available in five contemporary colour finishes: Brick Red, Charcoal, Potters Clay, Chocolate, and Tile Red.

This blend of form and function ensures that the roof sheet is not only durable but also enhances the beauty of diverse building styles across the country.

Nationwide Accessibility and Durability

Vivienne Lynn Mirembe, Uganda Baati’s Brand Manager, highlighted that the campaign is a direct effort to connect with customers on the core values of quality, affordability, and visual distinction.

Orientile is built to last, featuring a robust zinc-aluminium protective coating that provides excellent defence against corrosion and impact, making it well-suited for Uganda’s varied climate.

To support the campaign and ensure easy access for customers, Uganda Baati has made Orientile available at its more than 100 dealer outlets and 17 showrooms nationwide.

These locations are fully equipped to provide product education, in-person demonstrations, and expert advice, helping customers experience the full "Orientile advantage" from the moment they make an inquiry to the final installation.