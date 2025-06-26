New Entebbe airport passenger terminal nears completion

Ugandans have been excitedly taking to social media, sharing a flurry of images and videos showing the final touches of the new departures terminal at Entebbe International Airport.

These viral glimpses reveal a spacious, expansive facility, complete with dozens of immigration control booths nearing completion.

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) has confirmed the progress of the works on the facility, revealing that it will soon be officially unveiled.

UCAA spokesperson, Vianney Mpungu Luggya, says out of excitement, some of the captivating footage has been shared by workers at the terminal.

While it remains a work in progress, Luggya says most of the work on the facility is complete.

Inside the new terminal

A Major Infrastructure Overhaul

The new 20,000 square metre terminal building is part of a much larger, ambitious refurbishment project at Entebbe International Airport.

This extensive undertaking, largely spearheaded by the China Communication Construction Company (CCCC), is part of a comprehensive 20-year National Aviation Master Plan (2014-2033) with an approximate budget of US$586 million.

The project aims to transform Entebbe into a regional aviation hub. Milestones already achieved under this grand plan include the complete resurfacing of both runways (17/35 and 12/30) and their associated taxiways, enhancing safety and operational efficiency.

Furthermore, a new 100,000-tonne capacity Cargo Centre has been established, alongside the refurbishment of Aprons 2 and 4, demonstrating a holistic approach to airport development.

Enhancing Capacity and Passenger Experience

Upon the new terminal's full operational status, Entebbe International Airport's passenger handling capacity is set to increase, from its current 2 million passengers per year to at least 3.5 million.

This expansion is crucial to accommodate Uganda's growing air traffic, with future targets aiming for 5 million passengers by 2029 and 6.1 million by 2033.

Besides the new terminal, the refurbishment includes an ongoing expansion of Apron 1, which is nearing completion, and the addition of three new aerobridges to streamline boarding and disembarkation.

Further enhancements to the passenger experience include the automation of the Aeronautical Information Management System and a significantly upgraded Baggage Handling System, capable of processing between 1,200 to 1,800 bags per hour, a notable increase from the previous 500-700.