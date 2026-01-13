Advertisement

Winnie Byanyima complains to Otafiire; his response excites netizens

10:31 - 13 January 2026
Byanyima and Otafiire
Winnie Byanyima publicly questioned Kahinda Otafiire after he shared a cropped old photo on X, prompting humorous online reactions before he reposted the full image without comment.
On January 12, 2026, Major General Kahinda Otafiire, the Minister of Internal Affairs, shared an old photo on X in which Winnie Byanyima, the Executive Director of UNAIDS and wife of former opposition leader Kizza Besigye, had been cropped out.

Byanyima responded on X, writing:

“Comrade @otafiire_k, why did you photoshop me out of our photo? I was standing right next to you, in a boubou, at Kakyeka Stadium.

"I stand with you against family power. Uganda is not a kingdom.”

Her post sparked humorous reactions online.

One user said: “😂😂 Please sir, kindly put Mrs. Besigye back. Why crop her. Sometimes Memories are the ones that keep us going.”

Another wrote: “He cropped you out not photoshopped,” prompting a reply: “So in your best understanding photoshop has no crop tool??? The shame is on you😂”

Otafiire later quoted his original post and shared the full photo without adding any caption.

Byanyima replied: “Thank you comrade @otafiire_k. You taught me, you supported me. We did some good work together.”

Their exchange drew more interesting reactions from netizens.

Byanyima and Otafiire previously served as Members of Parliament and took part in the bush war that brought the current government to power.

