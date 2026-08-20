‘I am only a supportive wife,’ Vinka, Swangz Avenue speak out as politics shroud inaugural concert

Vinka and Swangz Avenue have responded to political criticism surrounding her first-ever concert, with the singer saying she is only a supportive wife while the label calls for politics to be separated from music.

Vinka has described herself as a “supportive wife” as she sought to address growing criticism surrounding her first-ever music concert, which has attracted political debate.

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The Swangz Avenue artiste spoke on Thursday at a press conference ahead of the Vinka Live and Loud concert scheduled for Friday, August 21, 2026, at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

Days before the concert, some opposition supporters on social media called on Ugandans to boycott the event, accusing the singer of supporting the ruling government and remaining silent on issues affecting ordinary citizens.

The criticism largely dwelt on Vinka’s public support for her husband, Nelly Witta (Nelson Witta), during the 2026 general elections when he contested the Isingiro West County parliamentary seat.

Vinka joined her husband during campaign rallies and later expressed disappointment after his defeat while maintaining optimism about his political future.

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Vinka

At the press conference, the singer did not directly respond to the online criticism but said her role was that of a wife supporting her husband.

“I want to address something else. This show is for that woman at home, your husband has a business, he wants you to be part of the business but you are not really interested, yet you have nothing to do because men are the leaders in the family,” she said.

“Women like those who are compelled to stand by your husband regardless of what you would have loved to do, come and support a fellow supportive wife, because that is who I am.”

“I am that mother; that supportive partner. This is your show.”

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Julius Kyazze

Swangz Avenue founder Julius Kyazze, on the other hand, directly addressed the political debate, saying the music industry should remain separate from politics.

“We are interested in taking politicians out of the music. We make music for all Ugandans, whether you are catholic or a Muslim or whatever, Vinka sings for all Ugandans,” Kyazze said.

“We therefore ask that we leave that conversation and focus on the show which is for Ugandans who have no sides.”