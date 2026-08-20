Hillside Schools principal Dr Henry Stanley Okia is dead

Uganda’s education sector is mourning Dr Henry Stanley Okia, a veteran teacher and Hillside Schools Naalya principal whose career spanned nearly four decades.

Hillside Schools Naalya principal Dr Henry Stanley Okia has died after nearly 40 years in education.

He rose from a Grade Two teacher to become a school leader and PhD holder in Education.

Dr Okia served as Hillside Schools Naalya principal for more than 20 years.

He was remembered for mentoring learners, supporting teachers and advancing education research.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Uganda’s education sector is mourning the death of Dr Henry Stanley Okia, the longtime principal of Hillside Schools Naalya, who spent nearly four decades teaching, mentoring learners and shaping the country’s education landscape.

Dr Okia’s death was announced on Thursday, August 20, 2026, in a statement that described him as a “dedicated leader, mentor and inspiration to many”. The announcement praised his legacy of “wisdom, integrity and service” but did not disclose details about the cause, place or time of his death.

Dr Okia’s career in education began in 1980 when he joined Namutamba Primary Teachers’ College in Mityana District. He qualified as a Grade Two teacher in 1984 and started teaching English Language and Mathematics at Narambhai Road Primary School in Jinja District.

He later moved to Nakasero Primary School, where he taught until 1996 before joining private education. In 1997, he became head teacher of Lakeside Academy Primary School in Bugonga, Entebbe, and later helped establish Entebbe Junior School.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He eventually joined Hillside Schools Naalya, where he served as principal for more than two decades.

A profile published by Daily Monitor in 2024 showed that Dr Okia remained closely connected to classroom teaching despite his administrative responsibilities. He often joined Primary Seven lessons to support learners, particularly in Social Studies and Religious Education.

His journey from a classroom teacher to education leader was matched by his academic growth. He earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Education from Kyambogo University after defending his research in 2022. He graduated during the university’s 19th graduation ceremony in December 2023.

His doctoral research examined how teacher support supervision affects performance in government-aided primary schools in Uganda’s Teso sub-region.

Beyond school leadership, Dr Okia contributed to education research and authored learning materials, including a Social Studies revision workbook for primary learners.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He often described teaching as a calling rather than just a job, urging teachers to focus on changing learners’ lives instead of financial rewards.

Over his career, Dr Okia taught several generations of pupils, many of whom later became professionals in different fields. He also mentored teachers and promoted approaches that supported professional growth.

In July 2026, he was honoured as a guest speaker at an education initiative in Gogonyo, where he encouraged teachers to embrace technology, understand learners’ abilities and remain committed to their profession.

His death marks the loss of an educator whose legacy was built through decades of teaching, research and service.