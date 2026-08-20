Mother arrested as 2 children are stabbed to death, 3 injured in Bunga

A mother has been identified as a suspect after a stabbing and fire attack in Bunga left two children dead and three others injured.

Police are investigating a stabbing and arson attack in Bunga that killed two children and injured three others.

The children’s mother, Dorothy Namayo, 43, has been named as the suspect and is receiving treatment under police guard.

A vehicle at the home was burnt and police recovered a jerrycan suspected to have contained petrol.

Detectives are investigating the motive behind the attack after recording statements from witnesses.

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Police are investigating a stabbing and arson attack in Bunga, Kampala, that left two children dead and three others injured, with their mother suspected of carrying out the attack.

The incident happened at about 4am on Thursday, August 20, 2026, in Kalungu, Bunga, Ggaba Parish, Makindye Division, according to Kampala Metropolitan Police.

The deceased children were identified as Khadija Daizy, 14, and Hawa Dalena, 7.

Police said Khadija was found dead in her bedroom, while Hawa died later at Nsambya Hospital where she had been receiving treatment.

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Three other children, aged 13, eight and five, survived with stab wounds and were taken to hospital for medical care.

Police named Dorothy Namayo, 43, a Kenyan national and the children’s mother, as the main suspect. She was also found injured at the scene and is receiving treatment at Mulago National Referral Hospital under police supervision.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson ASP Luke Owoyesigyire said a housemaid raised the alarm after hearing children crying for help from inside the house.

“The maid immediately opened the house and discovered several children with severe stab wounds,” Owoyesigyire said.

Police said a Toyota Hiace vehicle parked at the home was also set on fire and completely destroyed. Firefighters later put out the blaze and recovered a jerrycan suspected to have contained petrol.

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Homicide detectives, scene-of-crime officers and fire investigators examined the area and collected evidence for forensic analysis.

The bodies of Khadija and Hawa were taken to Mulago City Mortuary for postmortem examinations.

Police said they had recorded statements from witnesses as they investigate the motive and circumstances behind the attack.