UPDF kicks off renovation of Makerere’s CCE Hall

UPDF has started the renovation and overhaul of Makerere University's CCE (Complex) Hall of Residence

UPDF has started the renovation and overhaul of Makerere University's CCE (Complex) Hall of Residence

NEC has begun a one-year, Shs12 billion renovation of Makerere University's CCE Hall, extending the UPDF-linked firm's growing portfolio of infrastructure projects at the institution.

The UPDF, through its commercial arm National Enterprise Corporation (NEC), has started the renovation and overhaul of Makerere University's CCE (Complex) Hall of Residence under a Shs12 billion government-funded project.

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The project officially got underway on Friday, June 26, 2026, after Makerere University Vice Chancellor Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe handed over the site to NEC Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Lt Gen James Mugira.

The renovation is expected to take 12 months and is the fourth major infrastructure project NEC has undertaken at the university. The others include the construction of the university perimeter wall and the renovation of Lumumba Hall and Mary Stuart Hall.

Speaking at the handover, Prof. Nawangwe praised NEC for delivering quality work on previous projects.

“The quality of work done by NEC makes us proud because we can finally say that we have Ugandans who can do the things which we previously depended on foreigners to do,” he said.

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UPDF has started the renovation and overhaul of Makerere University's CCE (Complex) Hall of Residence

He thanked the government for funding the project and credited First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni with setting the renovation programme in motion after her visit to the university.

Nawangwe also noted that many members of the contractor and project management teams were Makerere alumni.

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“This is a moment of great pride because your expertise and skills have saved the country billions of taxpayers' money. Thank you for being patriotic,” he said.

He described CCE Hall as one of the university's landmark buildings because of its location near the main entrance and urged NEC to ensure it leaves visitors with a lasting first impression once completed.

Lt Gen Mugira said the project held personal significance for him because he attended his first lectures at the CCE Complex more than four decades ago.

“Close to 42 years ago, I not only attended my first lectures in Hall 1 of the CCE Complex but, on a more personal note, my wife was a resident, and so I have every motivation to put in a lot of effort and make sure that I deliver more than was done with Mary Stuart and Lumumba,” he said.

He thanked Makerere for entrusting NEC with another project.

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UPDF has started the renovation and overhaul of Makerere University's CCE (Complex) Hall of Residence

“Trust is earned through performance, through integrity and consistency, and your decision to engage us motivates us to work even harder to exceed your expectations,” Mugira said.

Deputy Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration Prof. Henry Alinaitwe urged the contractor to maintain high standards of quality, safety and cost control throughout the project.

He said NEC had already proved its capability through previous projects and expressed confidence that the company would complete the work within the agreed 12 months.

Alinaitwe also commended the university's Project Management Team led by newly promoted Associate Professor Kenneth Ssemwogerere for ensuring timely delivery of construction projects.

The Principal of the College of Education and External Studies, Prof. Anthony Mugagga, welcomed the renovation despite the temporary disruption it will cause.

UPDF has started the renovation and overhaul of Makerere University's CCE (Complex) Hall of Residence

He said the refurbished building would attract former residents and education professionals back to the university, creating opportunities for partnerships and support.

Dean of Students Dr Winifred Kabumbuli described the renovation as evidence of the government's commitment to improving student welfare and providing a better learning environment.

The 92nd Guild President, Gracious Kadondi, who lives in the recently renovated Mary Stuart Hall, said students were eager to see the transformation of CCE Hall.