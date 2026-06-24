Ex-Miss Uganda Hannah Karema secures strong win in Makerere by-election comeback

Hannah Karema Tumukunde has returned to Makerere student leadership after winning the Mary Stuart Hall GRC seat in a landslide by-election victory.

Hannah Karema Tumukunde won the Mary Stuart Hall GRC by-election with 330 votes.

The victory comes months after her unsuccessful bid for guild president.

The election recorded a voter turnout of 59.7 per cent, with 482 students casting ballots.

She replaces Jemmimah Namubiru, who resigned while criticising the guild government's handling of student representation.

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Former Miss Uganda Hannah Karema Tumukunde has secured a decisive victory in the Mary Stuart Hall Guild Representative Council (GRC) by-election at Makerere University, completing a political comeback months after falling short in the race for guild president.

Results released by the Office of the Dean of Students on June 23, 2026, show that Tumukunde won 330 votes, representing 68.5 per cent of all ballots cast. The Bachelor of Arts in Social Sciences student from the College of Humanities and Social Sciences will now represent Mary Stuart Hall in the 92nd Guild Representative Council.

Tumukunde returned to the ballot after contesting for guild president during the 92nd guild elections. Although she lost that race to Gracious Kadondi, she retained strong support within her residence hall, where she secured one of the largest winning margins recorded in the current guild term.

Her closest challenger, Abu Lucky Rukia from the College of Health Sciences, received 63 votes. Ahereza Sheba of the College of Engineering, Design, Art and Technology came third with 47 votes. Najjuma Aisha from the College of Humanities and Social Sciences garnered 26 votes, while Alule Jolly of the School of Law finished fifth with 16 votes.

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The election attracted 482 voters out of 807 eligible residents of Mary Stuart Hall, translating into a voter turnout of 59.7 per cent.

The by-election followed the resignation of former Mary Stuart Hall representative Jemmimah Namubiru, who stepped down after accusing the 92nd guild government of sidelining elected leaders and weakening the role of the Guild Representative Council.

Her departure drew attention to the hall seat and raised questions about student representation within the guild structure. Namubiru argued that the council had become ineffective and that student voices were not reaching decision-makers.

Tumukunde now takes office at a time when the guild government faces scrutiny from sections of the student community over its performance. Critics have pointed to limited council activity and delays in key business, including budget approval.

Her overwhelming victory gives her a strong mandate from residents of Mary Stuart Hall. It also places expectations on her to address concerns raised by her predecessor and to ensure the hall's interests are represented within the council.

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