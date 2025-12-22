University student gang-raped by boda boda riders in Muyenga

Police in Kampala are investigating the alleged gang rape of a 22-year-old university student in Muyenga after she was reportedly attacked by boda boda riders while returning home from a birthday party in the early hours of the weekend.

The incident reportedly happened in the early hours of the weekend as the student returned home from a birthday party.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Racheal Kawala said the student left a club in Bugolobi at about 4:00 a.m. She was unfamiliar with the area.

She first failed to agree on a fare with one boda boda rider. She later found another rider who accepted Shs15,000 to take her home.

According to police, the first rider flagged down two other motorcycles after the trip began. The three riders then followed the student.

The rider allegedly diverted from the agreed route, passed through the Industrial Area and headed towards Muyenga. The motorcycles stopped at a dark and isolated spot.

Police say the three men took turns sexually assaulting the student while she was intoxicated and unable to resist.

After the attack, the suspects reportedly stole her handbag, cash and two smartphones before fleeing.

Passers-by later rescued the victim and rushed her to hospital. She later recorded a statement at Kabalagala Police Station.

Police said the case reflects a growing trend of night-time attacks linked to boda boda gangs, especially targeting young women.

Uganda Police records show that sexual and gender-based violence remains a serious concern, with thousands of cases reported every year.

Police have urged the public to be cautious during night travel.

“We advise people to avoid moving alone at night and to use trusted boda boda riders or reliable transport services,” Kawala said.