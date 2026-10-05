Tooro queen Amoding praised for Rutooro fluency

Queen Rebecca Amoding Rukidi has drawn praise online after speaking fluent Rutooro at the Tooro Ladies Open 2026, winning hearts across Uganda.

Queen Rebecca Amoding Rukidi has drawn praise online after addressing guests in Rutooro at the Tooro Ladies Open 2026 over the weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Videos emerged online showing the queen, who is Iteso, speaking to guests in the language of the kingdom she now represents.

In the English translation provided, she thanked them for supporting King Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I and Tooro.

“Our guests, how are you? I love you so much. Thank you for everything. Thank you for loving the king. Thank you for loving Tooro. Together with you we are on a journey and we are going somewhere,” she said.

The queen has been praised for speaking what some described as “flawless Rutooro”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Queen Rebecca Amoding Rukidi

Winnie Byanyima shared the video and wrote: “I am so excited! I love the Queen of Tooro! Long live the Omukama.”

Another user praised Amoding for learning the language of her husband’s people. The response comes after her background prompted questions about whether a woman from outside Tooro could become queen.

The Babiito royal clan said Amoding’s marriage to the king entitles her to the role. Its spokesman, Rev Fr Dr Charles Oyo, said she does not need to join a Tooro clan for her marriage to be recognised. He has, however, said maternal clan membership matters when determining who may inherit the throne.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amoding became queen when Nyabongo I was crowned at Karuziika Palace on September 29, 2026.