Advertisement

Tooro queen Amoding praised for Rutooro fluency

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 09:14 - 05 October 2026
Queen Rebecca Amoding Rukidi
Queen Rebecca Amoding Rukidi has drawn praise online after speaking fluent Rutooro at the Tooro Ladies Open 2026, winning hearts across Uganda.
Advertisement

Queen Rebecca Amoding Rukidi has drawn praise online after addressing guests in Rutooro at the Tooro Ladies Open 2026 over the weekend.

Advertisement

Videos emerged online showing the queen, who is Iteso, speaking to guests in the language of the kingdom she now represents. 

In the English translation provided, she thanked them for supporting King Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I and Tooro.

Our guests, how are you? I love you so much. Thank you for everything. Thank you for loving the king. Thank you for loving Tooro. Together with you we are on a journey and we are going somewhere,” she said.

The queen has been praised for speaking what some described as  “flawless Rutooro”. 

Advertisement
Queen Rebecca Amoding Rukidi

Winnie Byanyima shared the video and wrote: “I am so excited! I love the Queen of Tooro! Long live the Omukama.”

Another user praised Amoding for learning the language of her husband’s people. The response comes after her background prompted questions about whether a woman from outside Tooro could become queen.

The Babiito royal clan said Amoding’s marriage to the king entitles her to the role. Its spokesman, Rev Fr Dr Charles Oyo, said she does not need to join a Tooro clan for her marriage to be recognised. He has, however, said maternal clan membership matters when determining who may inherit the throne.

Advertisement

Amoding became queen when Nyabongo I was crowned at Karuziika Palace on September 29, 2026.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Temi Nkem wins Big Brother Naija Season 11
News
05.10.2026
Temi Nkem wins Big Brother Naija Season 11
Court sends Reign, Buwembo for medical checks after violent arrest
News
05.10.2026
Court sends Reign, Buwembo for medical checks after violent arrest
UCC denies involvement in Wi-Fi hotspot arrests, promises business streamlining
News
05.10.2026
UCC denies involvement in Wi-Fi hotspot arrests, promises business streamlining
Tooro queen Amoding praised for Rutooro fluency
News
05.10.2026
Tooro queen Amoding praised for Rutooro fluency
Chameleone invites two presidents to Lugogo concert
Entertainment
05.10.2026
Chameleone invites two presidents to Lugogo concert
Ghana bus preachers face 8 months in jail as ban takes effect
News
05.10.2026
Ghana bus preachers face 8 months in jail as ban takes effect