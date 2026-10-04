Tooro king moves to build new palace as royals insist on second wife

Tooro King Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I accepts a proposal for a new Kitagwenda palace as the Babiito clan pushes for polygamy despite Church warnings.

Tooro’s new king, Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I, has reportedly welcomed a proposal to build a palace in Kitagwenda.

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The new place is hoped to facilitate his work in distant counties but also possibly extend his own family.

Babiito clan spokesperson Moses Musinguzi said the clan also wants the king to take more than one wife, placing its wishes at odds with advice the Church of Uganda gave him on his coronation day.

Musinguzi, who speaks under the office of the Musuuga, said Kitagwenda officials offered land for a palace when they met the king.

“The county of Kitagwenda has asked the king to build a palace there. They say they have ample land. He accepted this request,” Musinguzi said.

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A palace, according to the spokesperson, would give the king a place to stay during visits to Kitagwenda and Kibaale.

Omukama Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I and Her Royal Highness Omugo Rebecca Amoding

Musinguzi linked the proposal to the clan’s preference for the king to have several wives, each with a residence.

He said Tooro tradition permits a Mubiito, including the king, to marry more than one woman and cited former kings who had multiple queens.

“When he has several palaces, it helps the king to get as many wives as he wants, one in her own palace. This is the wish of the Babiito; this is the wish of the people of Tooro,” he said.

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Omukama Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I

“In our tradition, a man can marry more than one wife, and a Mubiito can have more than one woman, same goes for the king. All the women of Tooro belong to His Majesty the Omukama; even historically, many of our former kings had more than one queen, each at a different palace in addition to the main wife at Karuzika.”

His remarks expressed the clan’s position; the king has not announced plans to marry again.

The comments revive a debate that surfaced before Nyabongo I’s coronation on September 29, 2026.

At a prayer service at St John’s Cathedral, Rwenzori bishop Reuben Bizarwenda Kisembo urged the Anglican king to honour his marriage vows to Queen Rebecca Amoding.

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“The Christian matrimonial vows give you one wife. That is the biblical teaching. Monogamy,” Bishop Kisembo said. He asked the king to protect Amoding and warned that polygamy could bring challenges.