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Ssenyonyi blocked from traveling to Kalangala

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 13:48 - 24 June 2026
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Joel Ssenyonyi has reportedly been blocked from travelling to Kalangala District on polling day
Ssenyonyi says he was forced to abandon his trip to Kalangala after two ferries were blocked to sailing to the island where polls for the district woman MP are underway
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Leader of the Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi has reportedly been blocked from travelling to Kalangala District on polling day for the district woman MP by-election.

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Ssenyonyi said on Wednesday that he was prevented from crossing Lake Victoria despite holding a role in supervising the campaign team of National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate Irene Nampala.

He said he spent close to two hours on a ferry at Bukakata Landing Site waiting to depart for Kalangala, but the vessel did not move.

"I've been seated on the ferry meant to go to Kalangala from Bukakata for close to two hours, but it has not set off. I'm told there's been an instruction not to set off because there is no 'clearance' yet for me to proceed to Kalangala," he said.

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Later, he says, he was informed that authorities had not cleared his journey to the island district, where voters were electing a new Woman MP.

He also alleged that his team had received reports of suspicious activity at polling stations.

"On the ground, we've been getting numerous reports of numberless cars moving to various polling stations, and reports of ballot staffing," he said.

Leader of Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi

After waiting, Ssenyonyi said he boarded another ferry that eventually left Bukakata. However, he claimed that the vessel was ordered to turn back while already on the lake.

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"Mid-way the journey on the lake, its operators got instructions to reverse and return to Bukakata landing site where we came from. Apparently, the ferries will not move to Kalangala for as long as I'm on board," he said.

The situation left dozens of passengers stranded.

He said travellers had been stuck at the landing site since morning as the ferry services remained disrupted.

To end the standoff, Ssenyonyi said he decided to leave the ferry so that other passengers could continue with their journeys.

"All other travelers have been stuck since morning, including those on board and the many others who have been waiting outside. I've now decided to disembark to stop the impasse, so that the ferries can transport the stranded travelers. Very sad state of affairs!" he said.

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Neither the government nor ferry operators had publicly commented on Ssenyonyi's claims by press time.

The Kalangala District Woman MP by-election was called following the death of former area Woman MP Hellen Nakimuli. The contest attracted candidates from the ruling National Resistance Movement and opposition parties, including the National Unity Platform.

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