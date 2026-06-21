Kalangala byelection: Nameere refuses to campaign for NRM candidate citing sympathy for late Nakimuli’s family

Justine Nameere has opted out of the NRM’s Kalangala by-election campaign, saying she couldnot bring her self to "point a gun barrel" at the bereaved family of the late Hellen Nakimuli.

Masaka city woman MP and outspoken National Resistance Movement (NRM) mobiliser Justine Nameere has said she will not join her party's campaign efforts in the Kalangala District Woman MP by-election, citing sympathy for the family of the late Hellen Nakimuli.

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The by-election was called following Nakimuli’s death earlier this year. The NRM is backing Aidah Nabayiga, while the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) has fronted Irene Nampala, a sister to the late MP.

President Yoweri Museveni, the NRM chairman, is expected in Kalangala on Monday, June 22, to campaign for Nabayiga. Senior party officials led by Deputy Secretary General Rose Namayanja have already pitched camp on the island to canvass support for the NRM candidate.

Justine Nameere

However, Nameere said she could not bring herself to campaign against Nakimuli’s family.

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She said, remembering the circumstances of Nakimuli’s death brought back memories of her mother, who passed away when she was young.

“My mother died when I was young. Every time I see a mother who dies and leaves children behind, that’s a technical knockout,” she said.

“I do not think I have the energy and courage to stand in Kalangala and point a gun barrel at the family of Hellen Nakimuli and the candidate they have fronted to replace her.”

“I thought of boarding the ferry that transported the body of Nakimuli to go and point a gun barrel at the family of Hellen and its candidate and failed. I ask you friends for forgiveness on the issue of Nakimuli. I have a very soft spot for a woman who dies and leaves behind a young child. That puts me in a different corner that I cannot explain,” she said.

MP Hellen Nakimuli died from Alexandria Medical Center in Kampala

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Nonetheless, Nameere urged her supporters to back the NRM candidate.

“To my supporters, I ask you not to take this the wrong way. I urge you to help our (NRM) candidate. My sister Aidah, you know I love you. Even in the general election, the president called me and asked me for your number; I have no problem with you, but please forgive me. This is a personal challenge,” she said.

Nampala emerged as the NUP flag bearer on May 28 after defeating 13 other contestants in party primaries.