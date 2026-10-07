Prince George Kamurasi hopes to play for Uganda Cranes ‘soon’ amid FA Cup fairytale

Prince George Kamurasi targets a Uganda Cranes call-up, citing 41 year old Dennis Onyango's return to the national team.

Tooro Prince George Desmond Kamurasi has revealed that he still hopes to earn a Uganda Cranes call-up as he leads English non-league side SE Dons through a remarkable FA Cup run.

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Kamurasi, 36, who recently turned down the opportunity to become king of Tooro, said representing Uganda remains one of his football ambitions.

The 6ft 6in goalkeeper and SE Dons captain believes age should not necessarily close the door on his international dream. He pointed to Uganda Cranes goalkeeper and captain Denis Onyango, who is 41.

“Being the captain and goalkeeper, I've never hidden my ambitions of actually playing for my country, so that's still a possibility with their goalkeeper and captain being 41,” Kamurasi told TalkSPORT.

“I'm hoping one day that international call-up can actually come soon.”

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Kamurasi is a grandson of former Tooro king Sir George David Matthew Kamurasi Rukidi III and a first cousin of the late King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV.

Following Oyo's death in the United States in August, Tooro's 21-member Royal Succession Committee identified Kamurasi as its first choice to succeed him.

Kamurasi was the first choice but declined, citing responsibilities that prevented him from becoming king.

The committee subsequently settled on Prince Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma, who was enthroned as King Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I on September 29.

Kamurasi has now offered his own explanation for remaining in England.

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“I have respectfully spoken about this to members of my family and we're respecting this FA Cup run in line with the loss of my cousin, he passed away,” he said

“So, I'm back in the UK, I'm running our business, which is SE Dons, and honouring his name in any way I know best, which is winning and showing what desire and passion means for the people you care about.”

Although he has spent much of his life in England, Kamurasi said his Ugandan identity has long been part of his football persona.

George Desmond Kamurasi

Asked whether people in Tooro follow SE Dons, he said they had been doing so for years.

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The club built much of its popularity through YouTube, where it documented its rise from Sunday League football. Its channel has attracted more than 250,000 subscribers

Kamurasi has also made his roots part of his personal brand.

His catchphrase is: “Six-foot-six and Ugandan.”

That connection now has Kamurasi thinking about wearing Uganda's colours at international level.

Unlike many diaspora prospects, his eligibility is straightforward. He was born in Uganda and belongs to the Babiito royal family of Tooro.

George Desmond Kamurasi

FA Cup fairytale

Kamurasi's international hopes come as SE Dons enjoy one of the biggest runs in the club's history.

The south-east London side began life as a Sunday League club before climbing into England's non-league pyramid.

SE Dons now compete in the Southern Counties East Football League Premier Division, the ninth level of English football.

They have reached the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup after thrashing Weymouth 5-1. Weymouth play two levels above them.

Their reward is a tie against Sholing, another club two divisions higher. Victory would put SE Dons into the FA Cup first round proper for the first time.