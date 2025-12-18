Advertisement

Museveni reveals Muhoozi inspired iconic hat look

Moses King
Moses King 10:36 - 18 December 2025
Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba and President Yoweri Museveni
President Yoweri Museveni revealed that it was his son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s idea that he wear a hat.
Advertisement

President Yoweri Museveni's signature look is arguably his hat that has become an iconic style associated with the president. 

Advertisement

Speaking recently, Museveni revealed that it was his son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s idea that he wear a hat. He explained the proposal was backed by science relating direct sunlight exposure to potential carcinogenic precursors. 

“It was Muhoozi who told me to put on a hat. He said that because I have a bald head, I should wear a hat. According to science, if I don’t have hair, the sun’s rays can directly hit my head and cause cancer,” he said. 

Since Uganda enjoys sunlight throughout the year, and Museveni is active outdoors, Muhoozi’s idea has since become a signature look. 

Other schools of thought

Advertisement

Some political commentators argue that Museveni leverages on the hat to look to be identified easily on the ballot box. Others claim that the hat has security features including jammers and could be bullet proof. 

The global policy journal claims that Museveni wears a hat because it is associated with farming.

“Museveni wears a hat associated with farming (most Ugandans are farmers), with the old village organisation of the Ugandan society (many Ugandans see the imposition of new sub region/sub county divisions as overly political and without historical legitimacy), with the peasant (most Ugandans are poor), and with rural trading centers (which were slow to warm up to Museveni),” the journal claims.

“For illiterate voters or those who do not follow politics, he runs radio advertisements asking them to simply ‘vote for the old man with a hat’ and gives away T-shirts showing him wearing the hat in areas where he, or his party, has historically been unpopular.”

Wearing of hats is synonymous with bald headed men. This trend is common with fashion savvy celebrities like American popstar Neyo, Pit Bull, among others. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Divert me Inspire me
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
From Kampala to Riyadh: The rising culinary career of Jonathan Walinda
Lifestyle
18.12.2025
From Kampala to Riyadh: The rising culinary career of Jonathan Walinda
Minister Balaam summons Chosen Becky over wedding day placards drama
Lifestyle
18.12.2025
Minister Balaam summons Chosen Becky over wedding day placards drama
Leave my name or face the music - Full Figure warns content creators
Entertainment
18.12.2025
Leave my name or face the music - Full Figure warns content creators
One soldier, 120 bullets: Bobi Wine denies calling for riots
News
18.12.2025
One soldier, 120 bullets: Bobi Wine denies calling for riots
Afcon2025: Uganda Cranes final squad released, 17-year-old included
Sports
18.12.2025
Afcon2025: Uganda Cranes final squad released, 17-year-old included
Spice Diana rules out 2026 music concert
Celebrities
18.12.2025
Spice Diana rules out 2026 music concert