Museveni opens Hoima Stadium, decries poor hygiene in Hoima City

President Yoweri Museveni today, December 24, officially launched the new Hoima City Stadium, describing it as a symbol of Uganda’s growing capacity to finance and deliver major public infrastructure projects.

The 20000-seater stadium located on the Hoima Masindi road in Hoima City was built by the Turkish firm Summa International Construction Company, and completed in a record-breaking 12 months.

President Yoweri Museveni commissioned Hoima City Stadium

A milestone in Uganda’s sports infrastructure

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, President Museveni said he was pleased that Uganda had constructed the stadium using its own resources and within a short time.

He attributed the achievement to improved national capacity and better prioritisation of public expenditure.

Hoima City stadium

“I am happy that we have built this stadium and others with our own money in a short time. We did so because now we have the money and because we have prioritised well,” Museveni said.

He also commended the contractor, Summa International Construction Company Inc., for delivering the project efficiently.

“They are very good workers and we are going to do more with them,” he added.

Hoima City Stadium, built between 2024 and 2025 at a cost of about USD 129–130 million (over Shs490 billion), features a hybrid grass pitch that meets FIFA and CAF standards.

The wider complex includes a 2,000-seat indoor arena, training pitches, a semi-Olympic swimming pool, outdoor courts, a fully equipped gym, offices, media facilities and parking for more than 1,000 vehicles.

The stadium is a key venue in Uganda’s preparations to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations alongside Kenya and Tanzania.

President Yoweri Museveni commissioned Hoima City Stadium

Outrage Over Urban Filth

However, the President used the same platform to sharply criticise the poor state of hygiene he encountered in Hoima City.

He said he and the First Lady were shocked by the amount of garbage visible as they travelled from the helicopter landing site to the stadium.

He revealed that the First Lady, Janet Museveni, was so disappointed by the sight of trash, including piles of polythene bags along newly constructed roads and near the stadium, that she almost stepped out of the car.

President Yoweri Museveni commissioned Hoima City Stadium

“Why are you throwing around trash, piles of polythene bags all over the place on the side of the new roads that we have built for you and near the stadium?” he said.

“Even the ground where we had our (election campaign) rally days ago, the trash is still around.”

Janet Museveni, who is also the Minister of Education and Sports, urged residents to take responsibility for maintaining national assets.

She called on the people of Hoima, especially the youth, not to take such achievements for granted, adding that major public infrastructure can only be realised in a stable and secure country.

A representative of Summa said the stadium was completed in just 12 months despite heavy rains and difficult conditions, describing it as a record by international standards.