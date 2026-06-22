Museveni compares Uganda Airlines to MV Kalangala ferry

President Museveni has likened MV Kalangala's scheduling problems to those previously faced by Uganda Airlines, saying both services need greater reliability and time management.

President Yoweri Museveni has compared the operational challenges at Uganda Airlines to complaints about the MV Kalangala ferry, saying both services have struggled with keeping reliable schedules.

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Museveni made the remarks on Monday, June 22, 2026, while campaigning for National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate Idah Nabayiga in the Kalangala District Woman MP by-election.

Addressing residents' concerns about transport services on the islands, the President said he had received reports that MV Kalangala was not operating according to a predictable timetable.

"I have received a report about your challenges. Here, you have MV Kalangala which operates the Nakiwogo to Lutoboka route, but there is a report that it comes and goes as it pleases. It is supposed to have a schedule," Museveni said.

"I am going to intervene in that matter to ensure that that ferry has a schedule. When I was a kid we had buses with known schedules. A ferry is supposed to have a known schedule."

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The President then drew parallels with Uganda Airlines, revealing that the airline's new interim chief executive had raised similar concerns.

"Ugandans generally have a problem. Recently I brought in a CEO of Uganda Airlines from Ethiopia. He told me that the airline was also operating like this ferry here. Sometimes it departs at 1pm, sometimes at 7pm, inconveniencing the passengers."

L-R: Wake, Museveni and Kateera

Museveni was referring to Girma Wake, the veteran Ethiopian aviation executive he appointed as interim chief executive and consultant for Uganda Airlines in February 2026.

Wake previously served as chief executive of Ethiopian Airlines and later chaired the boards of both Ethiopian Airlines and RwandAir.

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The President brought Wake on board after directing a leadership shake-up at Uganda Airlines.

In his directive to Works and Transport Minister Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, Museveni cited management weaknesses at the national carrier and tasked Wake with helping to rectify them while overseeing the recruitment of a substantive chief executive.

Wake replaced Jenifer Bamuturaki, who stepped down amid growing scrutiny over the airline's financial performance and operational challenges. The airline had faced criticism from passengers over flight disruptions, delays, schedule changes and customer service concerns at Entebbe International Airport.

Reports before the management changes also pointed to flight cancellations and delays linked to fleet limitations and operational difficulties. The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority reportedly considered investigations following a series of disruptions that affected travellers.