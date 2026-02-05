Advertisement

Uganda Airlines gets new CEO

Mzee Asingwire
11:05 - 05 February 2026
L-R: Wake, Museveni and Kateera
President Yoweri Museveni has appointed former Ethiopian Airlines chief Girma Wake as the new CEO of Uganda Airlines, replacing Jenifer Bamuturaki.
President Yoweri Museveni met Girma Wake, the former Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines, at State House on Wednesday, February 4, alongside Ugandan pilot Robert Kateera.

“We discussed matters regarding air transport among other issues,” President Museveni posted on X.

Balaam Barugahara, the State Minister for Youth and Children Affairs, confirmed that Wake had been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Uganda Airlines.

In a post on X, Balaam said he had met and interacted with the airline’s new leader, describing Wake as “one of the finest aviation minds on the African continent.” He added that the Ethiopian national previously served as CEO of Ethiopian Airlines from 2004 to 2011 and played a key role in turning the carrier into a global powerhouse.

Balaam also congratulated Wake on his appointment and thanked General Muhoozi Kainerugaba for recommending “one of Africa’s finest minds to drive the transformation of our national airline.”

Businessman and veteran journalist Andrew Mwenda welcomed the development and said Wake would guide reforms at the airline.

“Finally President @KagutaMuseveni met Girma Wake, former Ethiopian Airlines CEO, with my grandson Robert Katera. Wake will help us manage the transition from the current corrupt and incompetent management to a new one. We shall also need an entirely new administrative approach to managing Uganda Airlines,” Mwenda posted.

He added that the focus should now shift from disputes to practical solutions, noting that “the time for quarrels and recriminations should end. Now is time for concrete solutions.”

Wake replaces Jenifer Bamuturaki as the head of the national carrier.

