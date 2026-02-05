He sleeps with a panga, shits in bed - Nash Glow on breakup with Lwasa

Dubai-based entrepreneur Nash Glow has made sensational allegations against businessman Emmanuel Lwasa following their breakup, adding to a history of public relationship disputes involving both parties.

Dubai-based Ugandan entrepreneur Nash Glow has accused controversial businessman Emmanuel Lwasa of sleeping with a panga in bed.

Glow made the claims during an interview with YouTuber Kasuku, who said Lwasa had accused her of stealing his bedsheets. She denied the allegation and instead claimed the sheets Lwasa owns were torn. She also alleged that Lwasa soils the bed.

The pair recently ended their relationship. Glow said she left Lwasa’s home at night because she feared for her safety. She declined to share many details but described him as “stupid.”

Lwasa has a history of public and dramatic breakups. Apart from singer Desire Luzinda, many of his past relationships have ended in controversy. He once accused TV presenter Dianah Nabatanzi of trying to assault him at her shop. He also alleged that another ex-partner, Vanessa, took his money and cancelled their introduction ceremony. In another incident, he reportedly removed a gate from his former wife’s home during a property dispute.

Glow has also faced public controversy. She shares a son with events promoter Bajjo, whom she previously blamed for damaging her reputation and affecting her chances of marriage.

Last year, Glow said men often left her after learning about her past with Bajjo. “People of my age are settling down with reasonable men, but I have failed because of you. Every man who learns about my past leaves me. You are a curse in my life,” she said.

She added that repeated criticism from Bajjo had deeply affected her personal life and brand.

Their disputes were not new. Two years ago, Glow accused Bajjo of being a deadbeat father who had abandoned their child and refused to provide financial support.