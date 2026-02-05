2 arrested over murder of TikToker Diana Skyz

Police are investigating the strangling and suspected robbery murder of 24-year-old businesswoman and content creator Namulinde Diana in Kyanja, with two suspects, including a security guard, arrested.

Police have launched investigations into the aggravated robbery and murder of a young businesswoman and social media content creator in Kyanja, a suburb of Kampala.

The victim has been identified as Namulinde Diana, also known in entertainment circles as Diana Skyz. Her death has shocked Kampala’s online community, where she had built a growing following through lifestyle and fashion content.

In a statement released on February 5, 2026, Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said: “Police at Kira Road are investigating a case of aggravated robbery and murder by strangulation that occurred on the night of 3rd February 2026 in Kwaata Zone, Kyanja Ward, Kawempe Division, Kampala City.”

Owoyesigyire added that “the deceased has been identified as Namulinde Diana, a 24-year-old businesswoman and social media content creator, who was living alone in an apartment in Kyanja. Her body was discovered on 4th February 2026 after friends went to check on her and found her apartment open.”

Friends and neighbours earlier said they became concerned after failing to reach her. One close friend, Shanita, said: “She was killed by unknown people who accessed her apartment on Tuesday night.”

Police confirmed that a security guard attached to the premises is among those arrested. “Earlier the same day, police arrested a security guard attached to the premises after he was found in possession of items suspected to have been stolen. Some of the recovered items were later identified as belonging to the deceased,” Owoyesigyire said.

Investigators believe the killing may have been linked to a robbery. Detectives and Scene of Crime officers have since examined the apartment and collected evidence.

“A team of homicide detectives and Scene of Crime Officers visited and documented the scene. Several exhibits were recovered, and statements from relevant witnesses recorded,” he said.

Owoyesigyire noted that more suspects have been identified. “So far, three suspects have been identified, and two have been arrested to assist with investigations.”

He added that “the body of the deceased was conveyed to KCCA Mulago City Mortuary for postmortem examination. Investigations are ongoing.”

Police crime reports have in recent years shown thousands of homicide cases nationwide, with analysts linking many killings to robberies, domestic disputes, land conflicts and mob justice. Urban murders involving young women often raise fresh concerns about personal safety.

Namulinde’s death triggered an outpouring of grief online, with fellow creators and fans describing her as vibrant and hardworking.